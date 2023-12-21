Actor Vin Diesel Accused Of Sexual Harassment Of Former Assistant Asta Jonasson; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent legal development, actor Vin Diesel is facing a lawsuit from his former assistant, Asta Jonasson, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during the filming of "Fast Five" in 2010. The lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles court, details disturbing allegations of misconduct.

According to Jonasson's claims, Diesel forcibly groped her and kissed her without consent after a night of entertaining multiple women in his Atlanta hotel suite. The lawsuit alleges that Diesel then compelled Jonasson to touch his erect penis, and when she protested, he allegedly pinned her against a wall and engaged in inappropriate behavior. Jonasson states that Diesel only released her when he had finished, after which he promptly left the hotel room.

What makes this legal action even more noteworthy is the subsequent claim that Jonasson was terminated from her position as Diesel's assistant a few hours after the alleged incident. The lawsuit argues that Diesel ignored Jonasson's objections to his actions, creating an uncomfortable and coercive environment.

For years, Jonasson refrained from speaking out, citing fear of industry repercussions and ostracization. The lawsuit is not only seeking accountability for Diesel but also aims to contribute to the broader conversation around workplace harassment, with Jonasson's lawyer, Claire-Lise Kutlay, emphasizing the importance of holding powerful individuals accountable.

In the aftermath of the MeToo movement, which gained momentum in 2017 following revelations of sexual misconduct by prominent figures like Harvey Weinstein, Jonasson's lawsuit adds to a growing number of voices speaking out against abuse within the entertainment industry. As of now, representatives for Diesel have not responded to requests for comment on these serious allegations.