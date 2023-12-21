Dunki Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Collects Rs 30 Crore, Movie Gets Mixed Response From Critics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Dunki' is Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, following 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. On December 21, Shah Rukh Khan's fans flocked to theatres to see SRK and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's on-screen magic. However, both reviewers and moviegoers gave the film mixed reviews. According to preliminary estimates, the film has grossed around Rs 30 crore in India.

On December 21, Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki' was released in theatres. The film will compete with Prabhas' 'Salaar' beginning today, December 22.



'Dunki,' a film near to Shah Rukh Khan's heart, has asked fans to see it in theatres. On its first day, December 21, the film is expected to make Rs 30 crore net in India. In 2023, this is his lowest-ever Day 1 collecting.



According to Sacnilk, Kolkata had the highest occupancy for Dunki on its first day. The overall occupancy rate in Kolkata was 55.25%, followed by Hyderabad (37.75%), Chennai (38%), Chandigarh (34%), NCR (31%), Jaipur (30%), Mumbai (29.75%), and Bengaluru (28%). The nighttime shows had the largest occupancy. According to the box office reporting portal, advance bookings for day 2 are in, and the film has earned Rs 9.05 crore.

'Pathaan,' his first film in 2023, grossed Rs 106 crore internationally, while 'Jawan' grossed Rs 129.6 crore globally. 'Dunki' was only published in one language. Therefore, it is projected to have a modest opening. However, trade indications indicate that collecting may increase over the weekend. On December 21, the film had a 29.94% occupancy rate.

'Dunki' has an ensemble cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, as well as other renowned performers. Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan produce the film and is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon wrote the screenplay.