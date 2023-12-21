Covid Cases Found In Bulandshahr, Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 22 (IANS) A 17-year-old boy has been found Covid positive in Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr district.

He has been put in isolation and his family members and staff of doctor's clinic were tested for the infection but found negative.

The 17-year-old boy was suffering from constant fever and his family were getting him treated by private doctors. He tested positive after an antigen test was done on December 18. RTPCR test further confirmed Corona infection.

It is not yet confirmed if the case was of JN-1 sub variant. "The variant or sub-variant of corona can be decided only through genome sequencing which we send to designated lab only after 10 or more cases are detected,” said Dr Ramit, district surveillance officer in Bulandshahr.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman tested positive for Covid in Lucknow.“The woman had some health problem hence, got tested two days back. She is fine. None of her contacts tested positive,” said Dr Nishant Nirvan, district surveillance officer.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said:“There is no need to panic due to the new sub-variant of Covid-19. Samples are being tested in the state as per the requirement. This is no new variant but a sub-variant.”

