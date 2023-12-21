Argentina Leads 2023 FIFA Rankings

(MENAFN- IANS) Geneva, Dec 22 (IANS) World champions Argentina firmly held onto their world No. 1 position at the end of 2023, as FIFA announced the year-ending men's world rankings.

Argentina regained top spot in April and have held the lead since then, despite the other nine placings in the top ten changing many times, reports Xinhua.

France kept their second place and England finished 2023 in third place.

Only 11 international matches were played in December after the previous world rankings were released on November 30, and the December edition of the standings did not see much change.

--IANS

bc/