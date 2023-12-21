Generational Equity Advises Aramedia Group In Its Sale To Private Investor

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity , a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Aramedia Group, Inc. to a Private Investor. The transaction closed June 12, 2023.





Aramedia Group (Aramedia), located in Austin, Texas, is the media publishing company behind the SHOWSIGHT brand. SHOWSIGHT is a leading educational platform for purebred dogs and all canine sports. What began in 1992 as a simple“dog show magazine” has transformed into one of the world's most influential voices for purebred dog breeders and their global community, spanning print, digital, and video communications. SHOWSIGHT is also a popular choice with purebred puppy buyers for learning which breed best fits their lifestyle and connecting them to leading resources and top breeders of hundreds of recognized breeds.

Aramedia now offers a digital marketing agency, an interactive website and mobile app with evergreen content on 39+ canine sports and approximately 250 purebred dog breeds, social media channels, and video programming that targets the fastest-growing segments of the canine industry. The Company's core audience relies on the information it collects and provides daily.

Most of Aramedia's 100,000+ regular readers are active members of the dog show community and include dog breeders, owners, trainers, professional handlers, exhibitors, veterinarians, photographers, dog show judges, and members of more than five thousand dog clubs. Readers are involved in their local communities and travel extensively to more than 22,000 dog events throughout the year.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss , and his team led by Senior Vice President, Andre Farahmandi successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with Aramedia.

“With Aramedia Group already being a strong and healthy company, the goal was to find an investor that could help provide growth resources and initiatives, and we found a perfect fit that brings even more potential to an already successful company,” said Farahmandi.

