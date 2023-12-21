Veda Living Expands Portfolio With Acquisition Of Emerald City Senior Living

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a strategic move to further enhance its commitment to affordable senior living, Veda Living proudly announces the acquisition of its 14th management contract, the prestigious Emerald City Senior Living in Seattle, Washington.





Emerald City Senior Living, a 119-unit, multistory senior living asset is a traditional private pay community nestled near a highly sought-after residential area in west Seattle. Leveraging the resources of the larger portfolio and Veda Living's proprietary trade secrets, Emerald City Senior Living is positioning into a community that brings pride to all key stakeholders from residents and families to associates and ownership.

Veda Living's dedication to affordability and the middle market is exemplified in their strategic partnerships. Amber Williams, CEO of Veda, emphasizes,“By collaborating with ownership groups that show purchasing restraint, Veda can avoid the 'chandelier effect' associated with overpriced buildings, thereby preserving the well-being of our labor force while also enhancing the care and services for those we serve. In my view, this is how the middle market thrives.”

Emerald City Senior Living is set to emerge as a dynamic force in the Seattle market, with a particular focus on catering to middle-market consumers and those relying on state-funded support as they age. Veda Living expresses gratitude for the partnership with Greenlake Senior Living, marking another step forward in the mission to expand affordable living options in Washington state.

