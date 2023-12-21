(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan; President and CEO:
Gyo Sagara; "Ono") today announced that it has entered into a discovery collaboration agreement with EVQLV, INC (Miami, Florida USA; CEO: Andrew Satz; "EVQLV"), to generate novel antibodies against multiple targets selected by Ono, for the development of innovative antibody drugs.
Under the agreement, EVQLV will generate and provide therapeutic antibody designs against multiple therapeutic targets selected by Ono, using EVQLV's proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)- powered Antibody Design Engine. Based on the antibody designs generated through the collaboration,
Ono
will
generate
potential
antibodies
to
create, develop
and
commercialize
antibody drug candidates. During the research period, Ono will pay EVQLV research funding and success- based research
milestone
payments. Ono
will
retain option
rights
to
exclusively
and
globally
develop and commercialize the antibody drug candidates.
"We have been actively working to create biologics including antibody drugs in order to address unmet medical needs for a wide range of diseases. We are very pleased to collaborate with EVQLV having its proprietary AI-powered Antibody Design Engine. We expect that the EVQLV's AI- technology
will
enable us
to
create
novel
antibody candidates
against
multiple targets
more
promptly and
effectively,"
said
Dr.
Toichi
Takino, Senior
Executive
Officer /
Executive
Director, Discovery
and Research of Ono. "We
are committed to accelerating our efforts in antibody
drug discovery
against multiple targets selected by Ono and bringing innovative drugs for patients as soon as possible."
"Ono has a successful history of identifying unique targets that have translated into life-changing medicines that have helped countless patients around the world," said Andrew Satz, CEO and co- founder
of EVQLV. "At EVQLV, our
mission is to
make AI easily accessible to researchers in order to
positively
impact
the
odds
of
success in
drug
discovery.
We
are
honored
to
be
working alongside the
scientific
and
drug
development
experts
at
Ono,
who
have
the
ability to
leverage
our
AI-designed antibodies and deliver breakthrough options for patients in need."
About
EVQLV, INC
EVQLV transforms antibody development for biotechs and pharmaceutical companies using artificial intelligence. EVQLV's AI-powered Antibody Design Engine uses a wide range of machine learning
and
software
engineering
techniques
to
generate fully-human
and
developable
therapeutic antibody designs. For further information, please visit the company's website at .
About
EVQLV's AI-powered
antibody
design
platform
EVQLV's antibody design platform combines evolution, structure, and protein language models to generate target-specific antibody sequences. The platform designs and modifies antibodies while retaining conformational and functional integrity, providing a shorter path to recombinant antibody expression and functional testing. By combining antibody discovery and engineering into a single workflow, EVQLV's end-to-end design platform can perform de novo design, biobetter design, and affinity maturation, all while enhancing developability and specificity.
SOURCE Ono Pharmaceutical Co.
MENAFN21122023003732001241ID1107644696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.