OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 21, 2023

Gyo Sagara; "Ono") today announced that it has entered into a discovery collaboration agreement with EVQLV, INC (Miami, Florida USA; CEO: Andrew Satz; "EVQLV"), to generate novel antibodies against multiple targets selected by Ono, for the development of innovative antibody drugs.

Under the agreement, EVQLV will generate and provide therapeutic antibody designs against multiple therapeutic targets selected by Ono, using EVQLV's proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)- powered Antibody Design Engine. Based on the antibody designs generated through the collaboration,

Ono

will

generate

potential

antibodies

to

create, develop

and

commercialize

antibody drug candidates. During the research period, Ono will pay EVQLV research funding and success- based research

milestone

payments. Ono

will

retain option

rights

to

exclusively

and

globally

develop and commercialize the antibody drug candidates.

"We have been actively working to create biologics including antibody drugs in order to address unmet medical needs for a wide range of diseases. We are very pleased to collaborate with EVQLV having its proprietary AI-powered Antibody Design Engine. We expect that the EVQLV's AI- technology

will

enable us

to

create

novel

antibody candidates

against

multiple targets

more

promptly and

effectively,"

said

Dr.

Toichi

Takino, Senior

Executive

Officer /

Executive

Director, Discovery

and Research of Ono. "We

are committed to accelerating our efforts in antibody

drug discovery

against multiple targets selected by Ono and bringing innovative drugs for patients as soon as possible."

"Ono has a successful history of identifying unique targets that have translated into life-changing medicines that have helped countless patients around the world," said Andrew Satz, CEO and co- founder

of EVQLV. "At EVQLV, our

mission is to

make AI easily accessible to researchers in order to

positively

impact

the

odds

of

success in

drug

discovery.

We

are

honored

to

be

working alongside the

scientific

and

drug

development

experts

at

Ono,

who

have

the

ability to

leverage

our

AI-designed antibodies and deliver breakthrough options for patients in need."

About

EVQLV, INC

EVQLV transforms antibody development for biotechs and pharmaceutical companies using artificial intelligence. EVQLV's AI-powered Antibody Design Engine uses a wide range of machine learning

and

software

engineering

techniques

to

generate fully-human

and

developable

therapeutic antibody designs. For further information, please visit the company's website at .

About

EVQLV's AI-powered

antibody

design

platform

EVQLV's antibody design platform combines evolution, structure, and protein language models to generate target-specific antibody sequences. The platform designs and modifies antibodies while retaining conformational and functional integrity, providing a shorter path to recombinant antibody expression and functional testing. By combining antibody discovery and engineering into a single workflow, EVQLV's end-to-end design platform can perform de novo design, biobetter design, and affinity maturation, all while enhancing developability and specificity.

