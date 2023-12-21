SABESP MATERIAL FACT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or“Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution no 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuity to the Material Fact released on September 18, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at this date, the Company selected the financial institutions that will act as global coordinators of the syndicate of banks responsible for structuring the Company's potential follow-on operation (“Offer”)
The Global Coordinators selected are:
. BTG Pactual
. Bank of America
. CITI
. UBS - BB
The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8793
...
MENAFN21122023003118003196ID1107644694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.