Russians Launch 7,400 Missiles At Ukraine Since Beginning Of War - Ihnat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since February 24, 2022, the Russian army has launched 7,400 missiles of various types at Ukraine.

Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Air Force, said this, Ukrinform reported citing Hromadske Radio.

"7,400 missiles of various types have been launched by the Russian occupation army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Of this number, approximately 1,600 have been destroyed. But the number of 7,400 includes all missiles - S-300 and S-400 (about a third of the total), Kh-22, ballistic missiles (only about 900 Iskander-M ballistic missiles flew across Ukraine)," the spokesman elaborated.

As reported earlier, at night on December 21, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 35 Shahed-136/131 drones. 34 enemy drones were shot down by air defense.