Shaquille O’Neal – Playmaker HQ To Launch All-New Podcast Network & Weekly Show

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) FLORIDA, USA – Shaquille O'Neal is back with an all-new weekly podcast show set to launch later this fall as part of his newly formed podcast entity, The Big Podcast Network. Through his partnership with Playmaker HQ, The Big Podcast Network will develop, produce, and distribute a wide variety of podcasts from the world of sports, business, entertainment, and more.

All content on The Big Podcast Network will be produced by Playmaker's internal production team in collaboration with Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey Legends Productions, including the new show with fellow TNT“Inside the NBA” host Adam Lefkoe and Playmaker HQ's award-winning producer Shaine Freeman. The 60-minute episodes will air throughout the remainder of the 2023-2024 NBA season and will be available on The Big Podcast Network's YouTube channel, dedicated The Big Podcast social channels, the Bleacher Report app, Max, and wherever podcasts can be found, including Apple and Spotify.

The Big Podcast Network will serve as a platform dedicated to athletes & creators who want to start and grow their brands with the help and guidance of Playmaker HQ and their vast reach of over three billion followers across social media.

“I'm excited to work with Playmaker, a creative partner with a unique production and distribution process, to create my own podcast network,” said O'Neal.“The Big Podcast Network will prioritize and uplift fresh and diverse voices that will expand the conversation beyond sports to include music, fashion, and entertainment.”

A key driver of this network was to create a new and innovative platform for athletes, entertainers, and creators who develop content around their voice and ideas. By joining The Big Podcast Network, they will have access to Playmaker HQ's management, production, distribution, and monetization expertise while tapping into Shaq's creative mind, promotion, and vast network of resources.

“From our first conversation, our visions were perfectly aligned, with both sides wanting to make a fun, creative, and authentic show, as well as wanting to build a full-service platform to help other athletes build their own successful content platforms,” Playmaker HQ's president and chief content officer Brandon Harris said.“Our audience already loves Shaq, and we can't wait for them to get to know him even better through this platform. Even more importantly, we couldn't be more excited to be a driving force behind even more athlete entrepreneurship success stories together with our new network.”

Silver Tribe Media brokered the agreement between O'Neal's The Big Podcast Network and Playmaker HQ.

