ICRC – MSF Call For Donations To Support Gaza

The people of Gaza are facing unprecedented challenges as they endure the harsh realities of conflict. With interrupted power supply, damaged infrastructure, and limited access to essential services, their daily lives have been profoundly affected. In times like these, humanitarian organizations play a crucial role in providing assistance and relief.

Two such organizations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), are actively working on the ground to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza. Your support can make a significant difference in their efforts.

ICRC's Gaza Resilience Program: The ICRC's Gaza Resilience Program aims to ensure that hostilities do not prevent people from accessing critical and essential services. With only 10-12 hours of interrupted power supply per day, the daily lives of Gazans are severely impacted.

The program focuses on maintaining the functioning of hospital electricity, reducing interruptions in water supply, and minimizing electricity waste through improved management of distribution. By supporting the ICRC, you contribute to the well-being of the affected population and help them lead a more normal life despite the challenging circumstances. You can donate to the Gaza Resilience Program here .

MSF's Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is actively responding to the medical needs arising from the conflict in Gaza. The organization is donating crucial medical supplies to hospitals and health facilities to address the shortage of drugs, consumables, and fuel for generators. With hospitals overcrowded and ambulances unable to operate safely due to airstrikes, MSF's teams are providing surgical and inpatient care to those in need.

Your donation to MSF will support their ongoing efforts to save lives, provide medical care, and deliver essential supplies to the affected population. You can donate to MSF's efforts here .

