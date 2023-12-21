(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – As Guyana continues to intensify efforts to promote sustained growth in the livestock industry, another 250 cows are expected to undergo embryo transplants at the Ebini farm in the Tacama area next year.

This was disclosed by minister of agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during an interview at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), on Tuesday.

The initiative would enhance Guyana's efforts to ensure food security locally and regionally and contribute to the growth of the nation's cattle industry. Minister Mustapha noted that Guyana had signed a contract with a Brazilian company that is helping the nation to conduct artificial insemination (AI) and embryo transplants.

“This year, we did 50 of those embryo transplants which was very successful and we have another 250. By next year, we should complete those. So, that would help us to have a better breed of animal, have more cattle in the industry both for dairy and beef,” the minister stated.

With the government currently constructing a $600 million state-of-the-art abattoir at Onverwagt in Region Five, the agriculture minister stated that there is a great need to have more cattle.

To this end, he reiterated that Guyana continues discussions with a Brazilian company that wants to bring 1,000 heads of cattle for dairy production here.

“I am looking forward to that. The project can be successful and we can intensify our dairy and beef production in the country,” he explained.

The AI initiative which is spearheaded by the Guyana Livestock and Development Authority (GLDA) is also progressing well since more than 200 cattle in Region Nine are expected to undergo AI by year-end.

The post Guyana: 250 cattle to undergo embryo transplant next year, says minister Mustapha appeared first on Caribbean News Global .