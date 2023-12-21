Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21th December 2023).
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,547.0
| -1.0%
| 69.9%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,521.2
| -1.0%
| 96.3%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 19,539.4
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 14.8
| # of Traded Companies
| 58
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 18,213
| # of Companies (Up)
| 22
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 1,927
| # of Companies (Down)
| 23
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 18,981
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 13
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 14,380
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 7
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320
/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 4
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Al-Ameen Financial Inv. (NRM)
| VAMF
| 0.950
| 18.8%
| 90.0%
| Iraqi Islamic Bank
| BIIB
| 0.700
| 16.7%
| 55.6%
| Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM)
| SAEI
| 6.400
| 16.4%
| 700.0%
| Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat
| AIPM
| 7.700
| 13.2%
| 12.4%
| Al Taif Islamic Bank
| BTIB
| 0.850
| 11.8%
| -15.0%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Iraqi Agricultural Products
| AIRP
| 21.000
| -10.6%
| -13.4%
| Al -Khazer for Construction M.
| IKHC
| 1.600
| -8.6%
| -17.1%
| Sumer Commercial Bank
| BSUC
| 0.130
| -7.1%
| -27.8%
| Baghdad Passengers Transport
| SBPT
| 42.000
| -6.7%
| 52.7%
| Middle East Prod. & Marketing-Fish
| AMEF
| 7.500
| -6.3%
| -10.2%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BMUI
| 15,527.8
| 11,763.5
| 79.5%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 1,290.9
| 977.9
| 6.6%
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 582.1
| 441.0
| 3.0%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 487.2
| 369.1
| 2.5%
| Baghdad Passengers Transport
| SBPT
| 206.1
| 156.1
| 1.1%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 728
| 17,767.1
| 13,459.9
| 90.9%
| Telecom
| 277
| 582.1
| 441.0
| 3.0%
| Services
| 248
| 561.5
| 425.4
| 2.9%
| Industry
| 499
| 444.0
| 336.4
| 2.3%
| Agriculture
| 50
| 93.1
| 70.5
| 0.5%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 65
| 75.4
| 57.1
| 0.4%
| Insurance
| 59
| 16.1
| 12.2
| 0.1%
| Investment
| 1
| 0.0
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 1,927
| 19,539.4
| 14,802.6
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iraq Stock Exchange
A cross transaction occurred on 15.5 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Dec. 21, valued at IQD15.5 bn and corresponding to 6.2% of BMUI's capital. Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) decided in its AGM held on Dec. 19 to increase the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 16% rights issue and a 4% bonus issue. Al-HiLal Industries (IHLI) and National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) were moved to the Undisclosed Capital Market (UCM) and resumed trading on Dec. 21. Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) announced that the company will stop distributing dividends from Dec. 24, 2023 until Jan. 6, 2024. International Development Bank (BIDB) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 20% bonus issue to IQD300.0 bn. The ISC did not approve the request of Al-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its 2022 annual financial statements because the company sent the final accounts to the office financial control outside the period referred to in ISC's letter.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX suspended trading of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) starting Dec. 17 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 24 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Dec. 20 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 24 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting Dec. 25 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 29 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 16% rights issue and 4% bonus issue. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) starting Dec. 27 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 3 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.
