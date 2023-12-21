Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21th December 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,547.0 -1.0% 69.9% RSISX USD Index 1,521.2 -1.0% 96.3%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 19,539.4 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 14.8 # of Traded Companies 58 Traded Shares (mn)/d 18,213 # of Companies (Up) 22 Total Trades (#/d) 1,927 # of Companies (Down) 23 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,981 # of Companies (Not changed) 13 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,380 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 7 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 4

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Ameen Financial Inv. (NRM) VAMF 0.950 18.8% 90.0% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 0.700 16.7% 55.6% Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 6.400 16.4% 700.0% Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 7.700 13.2% 12.4% Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.850 11.8% -15.0% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 21.000 -10.6% -13.4% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 1.600 -8.6% -17.1% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.130 -7.1% -27.8% Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 42.000 -6.7% 52.7% Middle East Prod. & Marketing-Fish AMEF 7.500 -6.3% -10.2% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 15,527.8 11,763.5 79.5% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,290.9 977.9 6.6% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 582.1 441.0 3.0% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 487.2 369.1 2.5% Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 206.1 156.1 1.1%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 728 17,767.1 13,459.9 90.9% Telecom 277 582.1 441.0 3.0% Services 248 561.5 425.4 2.9% Industry 499 444.0 336.4 2.3% Agriculture 50 93.1 70.5 0.5% Hotels&Tourism 65 75.4 57.1 0.4% Insurance 59 16.1 12.2 0.1% Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 1,927 19,539.4 14,802.6 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 15.5 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Dec. 21, valued at IQD15.5 bn and corresponding to 6.2% of BMUI's capital.

Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) decided in its AGM held on Dec. 19 to increase the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 16% rights issue and a 4% bonus issue.

Al-HiLal Industries (IHLI) and National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) were moved to the Undisclosed Capital Market (UCM) and resumed trading on Dec. 21.

Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) announced that the company will stop distributing dividends from Dec. 24, 2023 until Jan. 6, 2024.

International Development Bank (BIDB) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 20% bonus issue to IQD300.0 bn. The ISC did not approve the request of Al-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its 2022 annual financial statements because the company sent the final accounts to the office financial control outside the period referred to in ISC's letter.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) starting Dec. 17 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 24 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Dec. 20 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 24 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting Dec. 25 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 29 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 16% rights issue and 4% bonus issue. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) starting Dec. 27 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 3 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.