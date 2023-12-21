IDC Reclaims 2 Wells For North Oil Company

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has completed the reclamation of two oil wells in the Khabbaz and Jambur oil fields in Kirku .

The Khabbaz/45 well was reclaimed using the IDC 206 drilling rig as part of a nine-well reclamation project for the North Oil Company (NOC) in the Khabbaz oil field.

The company also completed the reclamation of the Jambur/69 well using the IDC 209 drilling rig, also for the NOC.

According the Ministry of Oil, reclamation operations are carried out for oil wells that were previously drilled, with the aim of activating the oil-producing layers and changing the production areas by lowering the rubber insulators.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)