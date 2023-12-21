Vladimir Putin And Nicolas Maduro Hold A Telephone Conversation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) RUSSIA / VENEZUELA – Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro held a telephone conversation, as reported by teleSUR, a partner of TV BRICS.

“They discussed topical issues of bilateral relations and noted the long-standing friendship between the countries, expanding ties in energy, trade and investment.”

President Putin stressed that Russia will continue to support the Venezuelan leadership's efforts to strengthen the national economy and sovereignty.

“The two leaders expressed readiness to promote common interests within the framework of the work of the Group of Friends in defence of the UN Charter. In addition, the importance of signing the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation was confirmed during the dialogue.”

President Maduro is scheduled to visit Russia next year at the invitation of Russian president Putin.

