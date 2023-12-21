DOD Awards $46.2M To Revitalize US Defense Industrial Base On-Shoring Of Advanced Packaging And Assembly

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Department of Defense on Thursday announced an award of $46.2 million to GreenSource Fabrication LLC (GreenSource) via the Defense Production Act Investment (DPAI) Program. The award will enhance existing production capabilities at a manufacturing facility of state-of-the-art integrated circuits (IC) substrate, high-density interconnect (HDI) and ultra-high-density interconnect (UHDI), and advanced packaging.
“Re-shoring advanced packaging and assembly are essential to increase semiconductor supply chain security,” said Dr Laura Taylor-Kale, assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy.“Expanding domestic production capability for printed circuit boards and advanced packaging is necessary to avert a shortfall that would severely impair national defense capability.”
The award will enable GreenSource to scale up engineering, tooling, and manufacturing operations to establish a dedicated facility for IC substrate fabrication for a high-mix, low-volume offering of advanced interconnect solutions. These domestic production capabilities for HDI, UHDI, IC substrates, and advanced packaging are critical enabling technologies for sixth-generation systems and applications, including for radar, electronic warfare, information processing, and communications.
In calendar year 2023, the DPAI Program made 25 awards totaling $781 million. DPAI is overseen by the ASD(IBP)'s Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Program (MCEIP), in the office of the deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial base resilience.
The OASD IBP works with domestic and international partners to forge and sustain a robust, secure, and resilient industrial base enabling the warfighter, now and in the future.
