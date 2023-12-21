The Buildclub Achieves $900K Milestone On Startengine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The BuildClub surpassed the $900,000 mark on the crowdfunding platform StartEngine.

Palo Alto, CA, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BuildClub has disrupted the construction supply landscape with its innovative approach to intelligent material sourcing. The company's AI-powered platform offers Google Flights style price shopping and same-day delivery nationwide, scanning 15 million items daily to find the best prices and quickest delivery options. Today, with a firm commitment to reshaping the industry, BuildClub stands at the forefront of the construction technology revolution.





The funds raised will further propel the company's growth initiatives, allowing it to expand its reach, enhance technological capabilities, and solidify its position as a market leader in the construction supply sector. Stephen Forte, Founder, Chief Executive Officer of The BuildClub, expressed his gratitude for the continuous support from the investor community. "Surpassing the $900,000 milestone on StartEngine is a remarkable achievement for The BuildClub. It not only underscores the value our platform brings to the construction supply chain but also signifies the trust and confidence investors place in our mission."





The BuildClub has received noteworthy endorsements and support from industry experts, cementing its status as a transformative force in the construction supply industry. The platform's user-friendly interface, coupled with its commitment to simplifying material price discovery and same-day delivery, has resonated with a broad audience, leading to 72,000+ registered users and over $5 million in sales since its launch.



Investors interested in becoming part of The BuildClub's success story and contributing to the future of construction supply can explore opportunities and invest directly through the StartEngine platform. The company's StartEngine raise:



CONTACT: Stephen Forte CEO The BuildClub stephen at buildclub