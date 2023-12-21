Turkiye Lobbying For Ceasefire In Gaza, 2-State Solution - FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed that his country favors and works for a ceasefire in Gaza Strip, and a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

"Firstly, we are making efforts to ensure a cease-fire, to deliver humanitarian aid, and to prevent the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza," Anadolu Agency quoted him as telling the Turkish parliament on Thursday.

"The problem cannot be solved before the Israeli occupation ends. A sovereign and independent Palestinian state must be established as soon as possible," Fidan stressed

"We continue to engage in international initiatives together with my colleagues in the Gaza Contact Group established as a result of the Extraordinary Joint Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League," he said.

The Contact Group enabled Islamic countries to jointly take diplomatic initiatives by taking a common stance.

The international community was forced to take a stand as a result of the contact group's efforts, he noted.

On December 12, a UN General Assembly draft resolution on emergency humanitarian ceasefire was approved by 153 votes.

Compared to the vote on October 26, 27 countries changed attitude and voted in favor of Palestine, he recalled, noting that the change signaled "that our diplomatic contacts are effective."

On Wednesday, the vote on a UN Security Council draft calling for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza to deliver aid was postponed for the third day in a row.

The 15 members of the Council are expected to vote on the resolution later today.

The text, brought to the Council by the UAE, calls for immediate and durable ceasefire to allow safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gazans.

Recalling that more than 20,000 innocent civilians, including 70 percent of whom were children and women, have been killed in Gaza, the Turkish minister said it was alarming that some Western countries publicly "support Israel's massacres and war crimes."

On the humanitarian efforts, the minister said Turkiye had delivered 2,500 tons of humanitarian aid for Palestinians to date.

"We also brought 283 cancer patients and injured people to our country. Our efforts to establish a field hospital in Gaza continue.

"Turkiye also evacuated a total of 1,149 people from Gaza, and continue the evacuation of our remaining citizens and their family members aiming to complete it safely as soon as possible," Fidan added. (end)

hss









MENAFN21122023000071011013ID1107644636