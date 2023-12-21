UN Envoy For Syria Warns Of Regional Spillover Of Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Violence is spiralling throughout Syria in a conflict that "cannot be left unattended," UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the country Geir O. Pedersen said Thursday.

Briefing the UN Security Council on the situation in Syria, he called for a return to the political track with a realistic approach inclusive of all actors and all issues.

"This has been another tragic year for Syrian civilians, who were killed, injured, displaced, detained and abducted in alarming numbers and today face the danger of regional spillover," Pedersen cautioned.

"There is an urgent need for maximum restraint by all actors, Syrian and non-Syrian," he stressed.

Detailing the effects in recent weeks from the developments in Gaza Strip and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, he urged "sustained de-escalation in and on Syria, towards a nationwide ceasefire." "All actors must operate in full compliance with international humanitarian law to ensure protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, he urged, pointing to socioeconomic conditions that are "on the brink," with funding dwindling amid higher than ever humanitarian needs.

He strongly appealed to donors to fund all pillars of the UN response and urged a continued search for solutions to ensure the continued delivery of cross-border and cross-line humanitarian assistance.

Critical infrastructure including electricity is under major strain, he added, stressing that "any adverse effects of sanctions on ordinary Syrians must be avoided and mitigated." Refugees and internally displaced persons have not yet seen forthcoming conditions for safe, dignified and voluntary returns. Channels of dialogue continue, nonetheless.

He recalled his meetings with the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister in Geneva and with the President of the Syrian Negotiations Commission in Doha, as well as with key stakeholders this month, including senior Russian, American, Iranian, Arab, European and Japanese officials, with whom he underscored the importance of international cooperation to get the Syrian political process back on track.

Highlighting the year-and-a-half blockage of the Constitutional Committee largely over the issue of the venue, he reported that there is no venue in the region that is both on offer and attracts consensus, or any sign that that will change soon.

"We should come together to enable the reconvening of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva," he urged.

Detailing the increasing engagement among Syrian civil society, including in grass-roots peacebuilding amid renewed violence and popular frustrations that peaked later in the year, he warned that "this conflict cannot be left unattended." In 2024, there is a clear need to refocus on the political process called for eight years ago in resolution 2254 (2015).

Urging a realistic and comprehensive multilateral approach inclusive of all actors and all issues at the heart of the conflict, he said, that is "the way to stem the tide of violence and fast deteriorating socioeconomic and humanitarian situations and move towards a negotiated political settlement that could enable the Syrians to realize their legitimate aspirations and restore Syria's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity in line with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015)." (end) ast

