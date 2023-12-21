Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME -- WFP: Gaza grapples with catastrophic hunger as new report predicts famine if the conflict continues.
NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria says the spiraling violence "cannot be left unattended."
ROME -- WFP is forced to temporarily suspend food assistance in some parts in Sudan amid major setback to the humanitarian aid effort.
WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State and Danish Foreign Minister take part in the signing ceremony of Defense Cooperation Agreement.
NEW DELHI -- Five Indian soldiers are killed and two others injured in ambush by militants in Jammu and Kashmir. (end) gb
MENAFN21122023000071011013ID1107644633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.