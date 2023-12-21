Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME -- WFP: Gaza grapples with catastrophic hunger as new report predicts famine if the conflict continues.

NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria says the spiraling violence "cannot be left unattended."

ROME -- WFP is forced to temporarily suspend food assistance in some parts in Sudan amid major setback to the humanitarian aid effort.

WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State and Danish Foreign Minister take part in the signing ceremony of Defense Cooperation Agreement.

NEW DELHI -- Five Indian soldiers are killed and two others injured in ambush by militants in Jammu and Kashmir. (end) gb