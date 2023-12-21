Algerian FM Summons Malian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf summoned Ambassador of Mali to Algeria Mahamane Amadou Maiga on Thursday amid row over the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali.

The minister stressed the importance of Malian government and other stakeholders committing themselves to the Algiers Process, according to a statement from the ministry.

Algeria is the presidency of the Follow-up Committee on the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali emanating from the Algiers Process.

The parties to the conflict in Mali negotiated a peace agreement that was signed in Algiers in June 2015 following the crisis that took place between 2012 and 2013.

The agreement specifies, in Article 46, several measures to address reconciliation and justice including the establishment of an International Commission of Inquiry.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres established the Commission on January 19, 2018. (end)

