Iraq Donates Fuel To Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Dec 22 (NNN-NINA) – Iraq yesterday, donated 10 million litres of fuel to the Gaza Strip.

“A ship carrying 10 million litres of gas oil has sailed through the international water towards the Suez Canal,” Iraqi military spokesman, Yahya Rasoul, was quoted as saying.

Rasoul said, the Iraqi government had coordinated with the Egyptian authorities about the shipment sent to the Palestinians stranded in Gaza.

Israel has been launching relentless airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza, to retaliate against a surprise attack staged by Palestinian Hamas on southern Israel on Oct 7.

Israel's attacks, which have killed over 20,000 Palestinian people in Gaza, and its blockade, have led to a catastrophic humanitarian situation, caused by severe shortages of fuel and medicine, in the besieged enclave.– NNN-NINA