No Ukrainians Among Victims Of Prague Shooting Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Czech police, there are no Ukrainians among the victims of the shooting at Charles University in Prague.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko told this to Ukrinform.

"According to the Czech police, as of now, there are no Ukrainians among the victims of the Prague shooting," the diplomat said.

Earlier reports said that more than 15 people were killed and 24 injured in the shooting at Charles University in central Prague on Thursday. The gunman, a 24-year-old student at the university's faculty of arts, was also found dead.