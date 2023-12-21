U.S. May Approve Ukraine Aid On Any Day After Jan 9 - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Congress may adopt an aid package for Ukraine on any day after January 9, when the House of Representatives returns to work from recess.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at an NV event "Ukraine and the World in 2024 ," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Senate returns from recess on the 8th [of January], the House of Representatives returns to work on January 9, and without exaggeration, a decision can be made on any following day," the minister said.

According to him, the Democrats and Republicans in Congress have stopped having heated discussions about aid to Ukraine, now there is a general political consensus: "They don't argue about Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, support is needed, but the border issue should be resolved."

Kuleba added that both Republican and Democratic teams would hold talks on the U.S. border issue despite the fact that American lawmakers are on vacation.

"Communication will take place, and there is progress in these negotiations," he concluded.

Earlier reports said that the White House and the U.S. Congress were trying to reach an agreement that would provide military aid to two U.S. allies, including Ukraine, and simultaneously prevent illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The leaders of both parties announced on December 20 that the Senate would not vote on a package to provide additional aid to Ukraine and strengthen U.S. border security before early next year, even as Democratic and Republican negotiators continue their work.