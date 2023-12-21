Ukrainian, Portuguese Defense Ministers Discuss Training Of Ukrainian Personnel For F-16S

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his Portuguese counterpart Helena Carreiras have discussed the training of Ukrainian technical and support personnel for F-16 fighter jets.
Umerov announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"I had a productive call with Portugal's Minister of National Defense Helena Carreiras. I am grateful for the support Portugal has provided to Ukraine. We discussed the training of Ukrainian technical and support personnel for the F-16 and Portugal's engagement," Umerov said.
He also emphasized the importance of industry localization in Ukraine and invited Portuguese companies to co-invest in Ukraine's defense production.
Portugal in June announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. The package included 14 M113 armored personnel carriers and 105mm howitzers.
