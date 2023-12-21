Zelensky's Office Holds Consultations With Germany On Security Guarantees For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office of the President of Ukraine has held another round of consultations with Germany regarding the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine.

That's according to the press service of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Ukrinform reports.

"On the instructions of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Presidential Office, another round of consultations with Germany was held today on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security commitments to Ukraine," the statement said.

The Ukrainian negotiating team, led by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, also included Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zhovkva thanked Germany and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz for their significant role in the European Council's historic decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Britain's security guarantees: Kyiv hosts new round of consultations

For his part, Matthias Luttenberg, a representative of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, noted Ukraine's success in implementing reforms even in the face of a full-scale war.

The parties exchanged views on the key components of security commitments to Ukraine, raised the issue of the legal framework of the future bilateral agreement, and agreed on a plan for further communication.

"Germany demonstrates leadership in financial and military support for Ukraine, especially in terms of continuing large-scale assistance in 2024. Your country, which is a member of the EU and NATO, is an irreplaceable guarantor of Ukraine's security and future in these organizations," the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine