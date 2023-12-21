Ukrainian, Russian Forces Conduct Positional Engagements All Over Contact Line ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian and Russian forces continue conducting positional engagements all over the contact line.

The relevant statement was made by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The analysts mentioned that Russians had recently made a marginal confirmed advance north of Bakhmut.

Geolocated footage published on December 19 indicates that Russian troops marginally advanced southwest of Spirne (25km northeast of Bakhmut).

Referring to Ukrainian and Russian sources, the ISW noted that fighting is ongoing on Bakhmut's northwestern and southwestern flanks.

Russian invaders also reportedly advanced west of Bakhmut on December 20, but the ISW was unable to confirm changes to the frontline in that area.

According to the ISW, a Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces are increasing their tempo of operations north of Klishchivka.