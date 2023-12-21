Encore Energy Announces Change Of Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NYSE American:EU

enCore Energy Corp. (" enCore " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: EU) (TSXV: EU) announced today the resignation of Ms. Mierkey, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective December 23, 2023. Dr. Dennis

Stover has agreed to act as Interim CFO until the conclusion of a CFO search. A

CFO search committee consisting of Chief Executive Officer Paul Goranson, Executive Chairman William Sheriff and Audit Committee Chair William Harris has been formed and is well advanced in the efforts to select a new CFO.



enCore Energy's Audit Committee Chair, William Harris, stated: "On behalf of the Board and management we extend our thanks to Ms. Meirkey for her work during a period of significant growth and transformation of the Company. A CFO search is well underway and is based on the Company's growth model. The interim appointment of Dr. Dennis Stover, a Director and former CEO of the company, allows the Audit Committee to maintain its role as independent members of the Board and oversee the financial affairs of the Company."

enCore Energy wishes Ms. Meirkey well in her future endeavors.



enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy CompanyTM, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable domestic nuclear energy as the newest uranium producer in the United States. Uranium production commenced at enCore's licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Central Processing Plant ("CPP") in November 2023 with work underway for a planned restart of uranium production at its licensed and past-producing South Texas Alta Mesa CPP in 2024. enCore solely utilizes In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy. In-Situ Recovery extracts uranium in a non-invasive process using natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle.

Future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming, along with significant uranium resource endowments in New Mexico providing long term opportunities. enCore diligently works to realize value from other owned assets, including our proprietary uranium database that includes technical information from many past producing companies, from our various non-core assets, and by leveraging our ISR expertise in researching opportunities that support the use of this technology as applied to other metals. enCore is also committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.





