Data Foundation Board Elects Sherry Weir As 2024 Chair

- Sherry WeirWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Foundation announced today the appointment of Sherry Weir as its new Board Chair for 2024. Sherry, a longtime member of the Data Foundation Board, brings a wealth of experience in data-driven decision-making and a strong commitment to using data to advance positive societal change.“I am honored to be selected to Chair the Data Foundation,” said Sherry Weir.“At a time when data permeates every aspect of our lives, the Data Foundation's work in promoting data literacy, ethical data practices, and responsible data governance is more important than ever. I am excited to work alongside the Board and our community to build on the Data Foundation's impressive track record and ensure that data is used as a force for good in the world.”Sherry's background is a testament to her dedication to the responsible use of data. As a Partner at Kearney & Co. Sherry has been instrumental in implementing data management and systems change for decades, including during her time as a US Marine. She is a recognized expert in data management, information systems, and financial management, and has been a tireless advocate for using high-quality data to inform decisions throughout her career.“Sherry is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the power of data and the complexities of our data-driven world,” said Nick Hart, Data Foundation President & CEO.“Her expertise, experience, and unwavering commitment to data for the public good will be invaluable as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of the coming year. Under Sherry's leadership, the Data Foundation will continue to be a leading voice in shaping the future of data and its impact on all aspects of our lives.”As the Data Foundation moves into 2024, our community will continue to focus on its core areas of research, education, and advocacy. The Data Foundation conducts in-depth research on critical data issues such as data privacy, data security, and the use of data in decision-making. The organization develops educational resources and programs to help individuals and organizations understand and use data effectively. The Data Foundation also advocates, alongside the Data Coalition community, for sound data policies and practices that promote transparency, accountability, and fairness in the data ecosystem.###About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a national non-profit organization that champions the use of open data and evidence-informed public policy to make society better for everyone. We are the trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. As a nonpartisan think tank, we conduct research, collaborative thought leadership, and advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data.

