Lentini Design & Marketing, Inc. Wins Its 200Th National Graphic Design USA Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lentini Design & Marketing (LDM) has won its 200th national design award from the highly-respected Graphic Design USA (GDUSA). Thousands of entrants every year vie for the coveted GDUSA awards, but only a few hundred throughout the country win. LDM has been entering the GDUSA competitions since 2005, and every year adds 5-15 awards.

LDM has worked with clients across many sectors, including corporate, nonprofit, public, transportation, construction, and education spaces. LDM offers a full slate of services that merge strategy with creativity. Services include strategy, marketing, graphic design, branding, web design and development, social media, digital advertising, and book design. See the latest GDUSA awards that put LDM over the top of 200 total awards here . Read more about the GDUSA competitions here .

Founder and CEO of LDM Hilary Lentini shares, "We never expected to be such a 'winning team', but all thanks goes to my team of creatives and our clients who are our trusted partners-

and who empower us to do our best work every day."

About GDUSA

For 60 years Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) has been a source of news and information for graphic designers and the broader creative community. GDUSA covers news, people, project, trends, technology, products, and services. In addition to the print magazine, the brand encompasses a 110,000 visitor-a-month website, a monthly e-newsletter, a digital edition of the magazine, and several national design competitions that showcases of the best in Graphic Design, Package Design, Web Design, Inhouse Design, and Health+Wellness Design. Learn more at gdusa .

About Lentini Design & Marketing (LDM) – LDM

is a woman-owned, 30-year strong, branding and marketing firm in the advertising, marketing, and creative services industries. Known for Messaging their clients' magic, LDM creates unique, strategic marketing solutions. The firm values communication and collaboration - knowing these are the keys to their clients' marketing successes. LDM has won more than 160 national design awards to date. With their proprietary content design process, they re-energize their clients' branding and messaging. Visit lentinidesign

for more information.

SOURCE LENTINI DESIGN & MARKETING, INC.