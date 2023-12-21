The CIO Times Classifies Dr. Faisal Khazaal And George Matharu As The Most Remarkable Men In Business To Follow In 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Steven Adriell, Director of Business Relations at Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that the two heads of Elite Capital & Co. Limited have been on the CIO Times magazine cover and been classified as the Most Remarkable Men in Business to Follow in 2023.







“Today, all employees at Elite Capital & Co. Limited feel proud that their leaders are ranked as the most remarkable men in business to follow in 2023 by one of the most important peer-reviewed journals in the world,” Steven Adriell said.

CIO Times is a print and digital media platform that curates opinions, outlooks, and visions about the industries from their leaders. They strive to serve as a one-stop, reliable source of information from the industries CIO Times caters to, and showcase their growth opportunities.

For the companies, CIO Times serves as a platform for sharing their experiences with the readers and potential clients and uplifting their brand awareness. They provide a platform to share top business stories, business solutions, the latest technological solutions, products & services, and more. CIO Times is working for organizations of all sizes and sectors that seek to create their space in the business world.

CIO Times is committed to creating a transparent platform for top leaders and executives to bring forth unheard and unseen challenges they have faced while on their way to success. While sharing their experiences and views, they help inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and professionals who can learn from them regarding industry perspectives, opportunities, challenges, and business needs.

“Our leaders being most remarkable men in business to follow in 2023 is a unique thing that makes us keen to continue to maintain this position among the countries and governments of the world, and provide the best financial services to our clients,” Steven Adriell said.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. Steven Adriell concluded his statement by saying,“On behalf of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, we would like to thank the CIO Times Editor in Chief Carla Houston and Business Development Manager Hazel Smith for their efforts and cooperation during the last 6 months of hard working.”

