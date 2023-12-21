In Vitro Diagnostic Tests Market Report, With Profiles Of 300+ Companies And Detail On The Top 40

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 16th Edition" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The 16th edition of The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests
is based on vendor reporting, interviews, vendor activities, and more on a global scale. This dynamic market is projected to grow over the next five years, and this resource describes all of the ways that will happen, which areas are hot and cold, and which companies stand to benefit.
The 16th edition of the Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests is a must have for anyone interested or involved in the IVD industry. Having a guide for the state of IVD and its future is a vital part of making well-informed decisions. The 16th edition of the Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests provides readers with reliable estimates, real-world forecasts, and insights needed to understand the IVD market in its entirety.
Every significant test category in IVD is given a chapter with sub-segments. It's like having ten market research reports in one.
Published since 1999, this 1,500+ page report is based on vendor reporting, interviews, vendor activities, and more on a global scale. This full assessment of the IVD diagnostic market makes The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostics Tests the most trusted report by top companies in the industry.
The report has complete IVD market research sections with test segment estimates and forecasts in: Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Histology, Company Profiles and Rankings, Molecular, Immunoassay, Infectious Disease, Coagulation, Blood Bank IVD, and Point of Care. This is a very significant segment in in vitro diagnostics.
The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests is the result of months of analysis and review of secondary sources by seasoned analysts, critical readings of current and historic company filings and releases, interviews with relevant experts and searching of government sources and journal literature. All test segments contain valuable information on current market size and future projection.
Compound annual growth rate is provided, as well as significant IVD companies in the market and IVD manufacturer's product innovations. This detailed look at the IVD market yields unparalleled global market modeling.
Why The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests?
Maximum Value: One Report, All Segments, World Markets Published Since 1999, by an Expert Firm That Focuses on IVD and Related Healthcare Profiles of 300+ Companies in the Market, Detail on the Top 40 Filled with Industry-Utilized and Business Planning Numbers Learn Who is Launching Products and Investing in the IVD Industry Overall IVD Markets for Every Significant Nation, Detail for Major Markets Based on Latest Financial Reporting, Real-World Industry and Medical Practice Trends
This report gives you definitive answers to important questions, including:
What is the Size of IVD Market Segments? Within Those Segments, How Do They Break Down? Where Will Those Markets be In Five Years? How Has the IVD Market Changed Over Time? Who's Winning? Who's Merged? Who's Launched Game-Changing Products? What is the Competitive Landscape? Who Can I Partner With? Where are the Growth Markets I Can Enter or Buy Into? And More.
The most essential report on the IVD industry, The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, is a must-have tool for understanding the IVD market on a deeper level.
Companies profiled include these, and many others:
Abbott Diagnostics Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Altona Diagnostics Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd. Angle Arkray ARUP Laboratories Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG Beckman Coulter Becton Dickinson (BD) BGI Genomics (formerly Beijing Genome Institute) Binding Site Group Ltd. (The) Biocartis Biocept, Inc. Biohit Biomerica Inc. bioMerieux Bio-Rad BioReference Laboratories Bio-Techne Corporation Biotheranostics Bruker CareDx, Inc. CellaVision AB Cepheid Cepheid / Danaher Cerner Corp. Copan Corgenix Medical Corporation Critical Diagnostics Curetis Cynvenio Biosystems (LungLife AI) Dako A/S Danaher Dexcom Inc. Diagnostica Stago, S.A.S. DIAGON Kft. Hungary DiaSorin Edico Genome (Illumina) Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc ELITech Group S.A.S. Epic Sciences Epigenomics AG ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. Fujirebio Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc. Genomic Health (Exact Sciences) Greiner Bio-One International GmbH Grifols Guardant Health, Inc. Hain Lifescience GmbH Hologic Horiba Medical HTG Molecular Diagnostics Human Longevity Inc. Illumina Immucor Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS) INOVA Diagnostics, Inc. Instrumentation Laboratory Lab Corp Leica Biosystems LifeScan Inc. Luminex Corporation Medica Corporation MedTest DX Menarini Diagnostics Meridian Bioscience, Inc. MilliporeSigma Mindray Nova Biomedical Perkin Elmer PerkinElmer, Inc. (PE) Qiagen Quest Quest Diagnostics Quidel Ortho Radiometer Randox Randox Laboratories Ltd. Rennova Health, Inc. Response Biomedical Corp. Roche Diagnostics SD Biosensor Seegene Sekisui Diagnostics LLC Shimadzu Scientific Instruments Siemens Healthineers Singulex, Inc. Snibe Co. Ltd. Sonic Healthcare Sysmex Tecan Group Thermo Fisher Scientific Tosoh Bioscience Trinity Biotech Plc Werfen
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN21122023003732001241ID1107644445
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.