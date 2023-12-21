(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FBI Whistleblower & Congressional Candidate, Nate Cain, Endorsed by Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ivan E. Raiklin

- Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ivan E. RaiklinWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nate Cain , an FBI whistleblower and current congressional candidate, has gained a powerful endorsement from Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Ivan E. Raiklin. Raiklin, known as America's Lawffensive Coordinator and the Deep State Marauder, is a former Green Beret andrenowned Constitutional Attorney.Raiklin's endorsement of Cain comes as no surprise, as both men have a shared passion for upholding the Constitution and fighting against corruption. Cain, who blew the whistle on the FBI coverup of corruption, has been a vocal advocate for transparency and accountability within the government. His dedication to justice has earned him the respect and support of Raiklin, who has spent his career defending the Constitution and fighting against government overreach.In his endorsement, Raiklin praised Cain for his courage in speaking out against the FBI and his commitment to upholding the rule of law. He stated,“Nate Cain is a 'surgical icepick,' in that he can identify those corrupt elements in the FBI, Department of Justice and the military. Cain has already proven his loyalty to the country by exposing corruption of the highest order and risking life, career, and freedom to do the right thing.”Raiklin endorses,“Nate Cain is a true patriot who has risked everything to expose corruption within our government. His bravery and determination make him the perfect candidate to represent the people of West Virginia and fight for justice in Congress. I am proud to endorse him and stand by his side in this important election.”Cain expressed his gratitude for Raiklin's endorsement, stating,“I am honored to have the support of someone as esteemed and dedicated as Lieutenant Colonel Raiklin. His endorsement is a testament to our shared values and commitment to serving the American people. I look forward to working with him on election integrity, the de-weaponization of the federal government, uncovering the setup of January 6th and capitol police, rooting out the corruption regarding covid and forced vaccinations of our soldiers, and significant constitutional matters to bring about positive legislation and change and to restore trust in our government.”With this powerful endorsement, Nate Cain's campaign gains even more momentum as he continues to fight for, We the People, and against corruption. As the election draws near, the support of influential figures like Lieutenant Colonel Raiklin will undoubtedly strengthen Cain's position and solidify his message of integrity and justice. Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Ivan E. Raiklin emphatically exclaims,“I fully endorse and join forces with West Virginia-02 congressional candidate and federal whistleblower, Nate Cain, to castrate the Deep State and Crush the Commies!”Nate Cain is a veteran and the FBI Federal Whistleblower written about in the Daily Caller. He submitted evidence to the DOJ IG, referenced in the Durham Report, page 78. Nate Cain is a Cyber Security Expert and founder of Cain & Associates. He worked extensively on election integrity, having been called on as an expert witness and cyber forensic investigator by the Donald Trump White House in the 2020 election. Nate Cain stands firmly with Donald Trump and endorses him for President of the United States. Nate Cain is running as a Republican, the true Conservative candidate for US Congress in WV-2, DONATE @NateCain4WV. #RaisingCainMilitary Service:.U.S. Army 307th Signal Battalion, HHC, Camp Carol, South Korea (Enlisted).U.S. Army 1111th Signal Battalion, Company A, Raven Rock (Enlisted).U.S. Navy TACTRAGRUPAC, Detachment Yokosuka, Japan (Civil Service).U.S. Navy PHNSY & IMF, JBPHH, Hawaii (Civil Service).U.S. Marines MARFORCYBER, CPT #83, Fort Meade, MD (Civil Service)Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Ivan E. Raiklin is a former Green Beret and Constitutional Attorney Served 25 years in the DOD, Intel and Special Operations Communities and DTRA as an enlisted, officer, civilian, contractor on active duty, reserves and national guard across 5 states: IA, NY, MA, MS, TX and 5 continents in five languages (Russian, Spanish, Arabic, French, English-naturally). Ivan served as a Green Beret Commander countering ISIS in the Middle East, Taliban in Afghanistan, MS-13 in Central America, countering Russian aggression as a military diplomat in the Republic of Georgia.After observing the illegally certified 2020 election, Raiklin began using his skills and expertise to investigate this constitutional violation and all Federal Government and State Actors involved. Researching their wanton disregard for the constitution over the course of the last six years, including their illegal politically motivated spying of a President, Retired Army General Michael T. Flynn and former Naval Officer Carter Page.

