Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Shredded Wheat Cereal Market 2024-2028

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format



Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline

segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

The offline distribution channel in the packaged shredded wheat cereal market contains supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other retail stores.

Among these channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular for selling packaged shredded wheat cereals. The widespread prevalence of organized retail is boosting the sales of these cereals. Convenience stores are also a common distribution channel in countries like the US, Canada, and the UK, thereby driving sales through these channels. The segment is also witnessing growth due to the increasing penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing countries such as China and India. With increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization, consumers are shifting their buying preferences from nearby convenience stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment and the market during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis



Europe

is estimated to

account for

31%

of the global market growth during

the forecast period.

Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is

North America.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in 2023. This is because of increasing consumption in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Established vendors like Kellogg, Nestle, and others have led to high competition in the packaged shredded wheat cereal market in the region. The prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, and cardiac issues has resulted in people turning to low-cholesterol and fibre-rich nutrient food like wheat. Moreover, the trend of consuming full-sized and gluten-free packaged shredded wheat cereals has gained popularity in the region recently. Therefore, these factors are likely to drive the regional market during the forecast period.

Company Insights



The packaged shredded wheat cereal market is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Foodtown International Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Silver Palate Kitchens, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.



View the PDF Free Sample Report

to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The e-commerce packaging market is estimated to grow

at a

CAGR of 20.68%

between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by

USD 53,098.79 million.



The

GCC - Packaged Food Market

size is projected to increase by

USD 4,004.47 million

and the market size

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of

5.84%

between 2022 and 2027.

