FRANDZEL's HEMAL MASTER RECOGNIZED BY LA BUSINESS JOURNAL AS A 2023 LEADER OF INFLUENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

announced today that

Managing Shareholder Hemal K. Master has been named to the

Los Angeles Business Journal's

2023 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s

. This yearly accolade highlights prominent professionals in the Los Angeles area who are in their 40s and exhibit continuous success in both their professional sphere and community involvement. In the special insert, each recipient is featured with a concise profile that showcases their career highlights and recent accomplishments.

Chairman Steven N. Bloom

adds, "This recognition is a testament to Hemal's expertise and his significant contributions both professionally and within the legal and business communities."

Master maintains a robust practice focusing on all aspects of lender representation, including representation of commercial banks, private equity funds, commercial finance companies, hedge funds, and other lenders in real estate and commercial loan transactions, commercial and real estate loan workouts, lender liability defense, and the exercise and enforcement of all types of lender remedies. In addition to his experience with the firm, Master completed a three-year-long secondment to a major regional bank where he advised on hundreds of matters involving distressed debt and supervised litigation on matters in 45 different states.

Master regularly speaks at both industry events and to clients on timely topics involving finance. In addition, he currently serves as the general counsel for the Western Independent Bankers and on the Event Planning Committee for the Special Assets Management Association.

