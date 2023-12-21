Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Transportation Market 2024-2028

A decline

in fuel prices and increasing profit margins of LSPs are notably driving the market growth.

Globally, there has been a significant drop in fuel prices due to oversupply in recent years. Jet fuel prices constitute 35%-45% of the operating cost of airlines; therefore, with the drop in fuel prices, airfares became more affordable, resulting in driving air passenger traffic and profit margins of airlines.

The reduction in jet fuel prices, the strong performance of the airline industry, and strong economic conditions will drive the market for animal transportation by air.



The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the animal transportation market: American Airlines Group Inc., Amerijet International Inc., Carry My Pet, Copa Airlines, Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DSV AS, EMO Trans Inc., GRADLYN Petshipping, Happy Tails Travel, Inc., HERFURTH GROUP, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Paws Pet Travel, Pets Transport, Southwest Airlines Co., SpiceJet Ltd, Starwood Pet Travel, United Parcel Service Inc., World Care Pet Transport, LLC, and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd.

The Animal Transportation Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 4.95% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend & Challenges

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the logistics industry is an emerging trend shaping market growth.

Some logistics service providers are now using the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize asset utilization, manage fleet effectively, enable geofencing, and implement smart inventory management. The use of IoT-based technologies helps logistics companies with large fleets to prevent sudden breakdowns and enhance the efficiency of operations. By integrating connected devices like electronic log devices (ELD) with IoT, logistics operations can become even more streamlined.

Shortage of truck drivers and mandates on ELDs is a significant challenge hindering the market growth.

The animal transportation market heavily relies on the trucking industry to transport animals through roads covering a distance of 300-350 miles. However, globally, there is a shortage of skilled truck drivers in the logistics industry, and this is projected to continue increasing in the foreseeable future. This scarcity of skilled truck drivers can significantly disrupt the supply chain in the worldwide animal transportation market.



Keg Segments:

The

livestock

segment

is estimated to witness

significant growth during the forecast period.

The livestock segment comprises animals such as horses, sheep, camels, pigs, goats, cattle, and poultry. Transportation of livestock is a vital part of the meat production cycle, starting from farms to slaughterhouses.



The

perishable goods transportation market

size is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 7.75%

between 2022 and 2027. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD

7,427.89 million.



The

Timber Logistics Market size

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 6.61%

between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by

USD 17,228.49 million.

