Blue Sky Network's Skylink Solution Now Supports Iridium Messaging Transport

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Network today announced that its dual-mode SkyLink solution now supports the highly-anticipated Iridium Messaging TransportSM (IMT) service.
"We're proud to offer customers an IMT-integrated SkyLink Messaging Hub, which removes the complexity of using IMT by enabling developers to easily send and receive messages between remote assets via a familiar API," said Blue Sky Network CTO Ron Hume.
IMT optimizes the process of sending and receiving data over the Iridium network, resulting in a swifter and more secure information transfer at an affordable price. It is ideal for M2M, email, weather, transactions, and group communications.
Visit our website to learn more about this cutting-edge capability and please contact [email protected] with any questions or for additional information.
About Blue Sky Network
Blue Sky Network is a leading provider of global solutions engineered for the future of land, sea, and air communications. Our comprehensive portfolio of satellite-based tracking systems, intelligence software solutions, dual-mode two-way devices, and hardware deliver seamless communications and connectivity, even in the most remote environments.
Blue Sky Network is a preferred Iridium Certus® service provider and value-added manufacturing partner.
SOURCE Blue Sky Network
MENAFN21122023003732001241ID1107644414
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.