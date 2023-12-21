Blue Sky Network's Skylink Solution Now Supports Iridium Messaging Transport

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Network today announced that its dual-mode SkyLink solution now supports the highly-anticipated Iridium Messaging TransportSM (IMT) service.

"We're proud to offer customers an IMT-integrated SkyLink Messaging Hub, which removes the complexity of using IMT by enabling developers to easily send and receive messages between remote assets via a familiar API," said Blue Sky Network CTO Ron Hume.

IMT optimizes the process of sending and receiving data over the Iridium network, resulting in a swifter and more secure information transfer at an affordable price. It is ideal for M2M, email, weather, transactions, and group communications.

Visit our website to learn more about this cutting-edge capability and please contact [email protected] with any questions or for additional information.



About Blue Sky Network

Blue Sky Network is a leading provider of global solutions engineered for the future of land, sea, and air communications. Our comprehensive portfolio of satellite-based tracking systems, intelligence software solutions, dual-mode two-way devices, and hardware deliver seamless communications and connectivity, even in the most remote environments.

Blue Sky Network is a preferred Iridium Certus® service provider and value-added manufacturing partner.

