Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Structured Finance Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:



Avendus Wealth Management Pvt Ltd. - The company offers structured finance solutions, such as bespoke structured credit products, to high-quality entrepreneurs and businesses to meet their specific requirements.

Axis Bank Ltd. - The company offers structured finance solutions that provide bespoke fundraising solutions for promoter financing, acquisition financing, and bridge financing.

Barclays PLC - The company offers structured finance solutions such as fixed-income products from bonds, and loans to commercial paper and structured financing solutions.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

The region will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There has been a notable surge in infrastructure development and investment in countries in the region. The countries include

China, India, and Southeast Asia and it is

necessitating the need for structured financing solutions.

to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.



Impactful driver-

Increasing demand for alternative investment products

Key Trend - Increased demand for ESG-linked structured finance products Major Challenges

- Increasing complexity of structured finance products



Market Segmentation

The large enterprises segment will

contribute the largest share of the market. Structured finance creates personalized financial products that are subsequently sold as securities to investors by

combining different financial responsibilities or assets, such as bonds, mortgages, and loans. This segment also

represents a significant portion of the activity, with major corporations utilizing structured finance to optimize their capital structure, access funding, and manage risk.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

