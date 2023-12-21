(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Digital Diabetes Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring System, Smart Insulin Pen), By Type, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to

The global digital diabetes management market size is expected to reach USD 21.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Major factors contributing to the market growth are the growing incidences of diabetes globally, the increasing number of product launches, and innovation in technologies such as predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Data analytics and artificial intelligence are now an integral part of digital solutions for diabetics. AI is gaining rapid attention due to its ability to harness massive volumes of patient information. Digital diabetes management tools help patients analyze their glucose levels and pattern. They also help patients decide on food intake and dosage of insulin. The number of smartphone apps for disease management has seen a monumental rise over the past few years, giving the market a major boost.

The market growth is further augmented by the increasing prevalence of obesity, the growing aging population, and increasing awareness regarding diabetes preventive care. Moreover, the market is driven by the increasing number of active users of smart devices and the launch of new apps that allow patients to monitor their blood glucose. These apps use advanced technology for health care professionals and provide patients with better health outcomes.



Digital Diabetes Management Market Report Highlights



Based on product, the continuous blood glucose monitoring segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for a revenue share of over 40.6%

The smart insulin pens product segment will expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period

By type, the wearable devices segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

In the apps product segment, digital diabetes management apps accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Weight and diet management apps are projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period North America held the dominant revenue share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to favorable reimbursement policies, the presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Digital Diabetes Management Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Digital Diabetes Management Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Product Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Smart Glucose Meter

4.4. Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring System

4.5. Smart Insulin Pens

4.6. Smart Insulin Pumps

4.7. Apps

4.7.2. Digital diabetes management apps

4.7.3. Weight and diet management apps

Chapter 5. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Wearable Devices

5.4. Handheld Devices

Chapter 6. Digital Diabetes Management Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Digital Diabetes Management Market: End-use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Home Settings

6.5. Diagnostic Centers

Chapter 7. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Digital Diabetes Management Market by Region: Key Takeaways

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization



Medtronic

Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bayer AG

LifeScan, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc.

Sanofi

Insulet Corporation B. Braun Melsungen AG

