New Hampshire Floods: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Of Free Self-Storage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Disaster relief available at 16 U-Haul stores in the Granite State on new storage rentals

MANCHESTER,

N.H., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to New Hampshire residents across the state impacted by the ongoing flooding and winds pummeling the region.

New Hampshire has been inundated with rain that has melted snow and caused major flooding. Many roads remain flooded, and some residences and businesses have sustained storm damage.

Accessibility to clean, dry and secure self-storage rooms and portable storage containers can assist communities with their recovery efforts.

"Families are facing severe water damage in some instances, and we want to offer assistance to every one of our New Hampshire neighbors in need," said Brian Picanco, U-Haul Company of New Hampshire president. "Especially during the holiday season, it's important for us to help. We have the expertise and infrastructure to lend a hand, and that's exactly what we plan to do."

The free month of storage pertains to new storage rentals and is subject to product availability at each U-Haul facility. People seeking more information or needing to arrange free self-storage should contact the nearest of U-Haul Company's 16 facilities statewide:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Manchester Airport

451 S. River Road

Bedford, NH 03110

(603) 836-0312

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Brentwood

32 Middle Road

Brentwood, NH 03833

(603) 772-1210

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Concord

29 Stickney Ave.

Concord, NH 03301

(603) 224-8555

U-Haul at Central Ave.

622 Central Ave.

Dover, NH 03820

(603) 742-7817

U-Haul Storage of Fremont

25 Main St.

Fremont, NH 03044

(603) 244-3220

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Keene

199 Marlboro St.

Keene, NH 03431

(603) 352-0140

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hanover St.

87 Hanover St.

Lebanon, NH 03766

(603) 448-6400

U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Manchester

443 Hooksett Road

Manchester, NH 03104

(603) 668-7520

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Willow

515 S. Willow St.

Manchester, NH 03103

(603) 668-1762

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Moultonborough

1060 Whittier Hwy.

Moultonborough, NH 03254

(603) 476-2382

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pheasant Lane Mall

286 Daniel Webster Hwy.

Nashua, NH 03060

(603) 888-5371

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Nashua

476 Amherst St.

Nashua, NH 03063

(603) 821-9658

U-Haul Storage of Greater Nashua

11 Northwest Blvd.

Nashua, NH 03063

(603) 882-6312

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Portsmouth

400 U.S. Hwy. 1 Bypass

Portsmouth, NH 03801

(603) 431-2165

U-Haul Moving & Storage of The Lilac City

150 S. Main St.

Rochester, NH 03867

(603) 335-1050

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Tilton

314 Laconia Road Route 3

Tilton, NH 03276

(603) 286-8033

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL



Founded in 1945, U-Haul is

the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at

uhauljobs . Get the U-Haul app from the

App Store

or

Google Play .

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul

SOURCE U-Haul International