Perio Protect Expands To Regional Events In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Spa Treatment for Your Gums

In 2024, Perio Protect will offer a series of six regional events, reflecting the increasing demand among dental professionals for comprehensive, live CE.

- Candias RaulsST. LOUIS, MO, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Perio Protect proudly announces a significant expansion in its commitment to advance dental education and treatment for chronic infection and inflammation associated with periodontal disease. In 2024, Perio Protect will transition from its traditional annual meeting to a series of six regional events, reflecting the increasing demand among dental professionals for comprehensive, live continuing education.Periodontitis, a widespread and often undiagnosed condition marked by bone loss, affects 47% of Americans over the age of 30, and over 70% of Americans over the age of 65. Tens of millions more grapple with gingivitis. This chronic inflammatory disease not only leads to tooth loss but also places a strain on the immune system, contributing to systemic inflammation.The decision to extend educational outreach to regional events is driven by the need to equip dental professionals with the latest knowledge and tools to end the cycle of chronic infection and inflammation. These events will focus on disease diagnosis, early intervention, treatment, remission, and prevention, incorporating evidence-based clinical trial data, microbiological research, and extensive patient cases.Each regional event will also feature an inspiring keynote speaker with content that enhances clinical care and dental team collaboration.At the core of these regional events is the mission to empower dentists and their teams to prioritize patient health, enhance patient experiences, and streamline office workflows. Attendees will learn strategies that can be immediately implemented in their dental practices, resulting in more predictable patient outcomes for healthy gums and optimal restorative treatment.For dental professionals eager to stay at the forefront of periodontal care, Perio Protect's 2024 regional events promise an unparalleled opportunity for education, collaboration, and the practical application of cutting-edge knowledge.About Perio Protect:Founded in 2005, Perio Protect offers non-invasive periodontal homecare with a positive impact on oral and systemic health. Pioneering prescription periodontal medicament carriers, Perio Protect's Perio TrayTM, with an internal peripheral seal, is the only carrier FDA-cleared for deep delivery into the sulcus or periodontal pocket with research data to support usage. Clinical trials and long-term study show that combining Perio TrayTM therapy with scaling or surgery leads to superior pocket depth reductions and less bleeding compared to scaling or surgery alone.Patients appreciate the user-friendly design, comfort, and ancillary benefits such as whiter teeth and fresher breath. Hygienists find maintenance and prophy appointments more straightforward, while doctors and office managers value sustained clinical results driving practice growth.

Candias Rauls

Perio Protect, LLC

+1 314-256-0772

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube