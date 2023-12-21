(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZATCA Ranked First in Measuring Digital Transformation in The Public Sector in 2023

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) was ranked as top of the governmental entities in measuring digital transformation for the year 2023.The ranking was announced today, Wednesday, during the second edition of the Digital Government Summit after evaluating the digital performance and monitoring the progress of the digital transformation among the governmental entities. The assessment applies the best practices and standards, aiming to contribute significantly to realizing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.The award was received by His Excellency, the Governor of the Authority, Engineer Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, along with the Deputy Governor for Technical and Digital Systems, Engineer Hijer Al-Badrani, and the Deputy Governor for Strategy and Trade Facilitation, Engineer Abdullah Al-Funtukh.The Authority was honored for its outstanding achievement in measuring digital transformation in 2023, attaining an impressive score of 93.85%. This recognition reflects its commitment to fundamental digital transformation standards and its substantial contribution to the advancement of the digital government. Notably, ZATCA successfully implemented electronic invoicing within a short period, establishing the Kingdom's e-invoicing system as a global benchmark.ZATCA developed the Digital Employee technology, aiming to accelerate the progress of automation and reduce the margin of human error through the use of Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Additionally, the Authority provided various other digital services through its applications, such as ZATCA for smartphones, the Zakaty app, and the Real Estate Transactions Tax platform.

ZATCA

ZATCA

email us here