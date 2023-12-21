AKTI & V Nives Applaud Introduction Of Washington State Knife Legislation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bill Removes Barriers to Benefit Local Manufacturers

- CJ Buck, AKTI Legislative ChairCODY, WYOMING, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI ) and V Nives , a Washington State-based knife manufacturer, applaud the introduction of legislation by Senator Phil Fortunato that would provide positive changes for knife owners, manufacturers, and retailers in Washington. The legislation (Senate Bill 5860) would allow retailers and manufacturers in Washington to sell“spring blade knives” (automatics) like their competitors are able to do in neighboring states such as California, Oregon, and Idaho and extend the same rights to Washingtonians, including outdoors enthusiasts such as hikers, hunters, and boaters, as well as tradespeople like contractors, roofers, landscapers, and mechanics who use these knives for their jobs daily.“This is a jobs bill,” said Mike Vellekamp, CEO of V Nives based in Puyallup, Washington,“Currently, Washington law prohibits the ownership, possession, and sale of automatic knives, tools commonly used in agriculture and the trades, and by outdoor enthusiasts such as fishermen and hunters. The legislation removes these restrictions and will now allow knife manufacturers to make the knives and retailers to sell the knives as is common in other states. Washington State is a mecca for outdoor recreation, and knives are integral to both safety and utility. Knives are a $6 billion industry in America, and Washington State could stand to greatly benefit from those new jobs and tax revenues.”“Washington knife law changes have been a priority for the American Knife & Tool Institute since 2013,” said CJ Buck, AKTI Legislative Chair and CEO of Buck Knives.“We thank Senator Fortunato for his leadership in bringing relief to both individuals and knife businesses. Similar legislation has had broad bipartisan support in other states, passing both chambers of state legislatures with near unanimous support, and has been signed into law by both Republican and Democratic Governors. We look forward to working with the Legislature to make this bill a law.”The progress of SB 5860 can be followed on the AKTI website, . Knife laws of all 50 states can be reviewed there, as well as detailed articles about understanding knife laws and court decisions.

Jan Billeb

American Knife & Tool Institute

+1 307-587-8296

email us here