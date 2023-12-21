UP STF Seizes 765 Boxes Of Liquor On Its Way To Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Dec 22 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has busted an illegal liquor nexus and seized as many as 765 boxes of alcohol hidden inside a shipment of potatoes on its way to Bihar, an official said.

Despite a complete prohibition on liquor in Bihar, criminal networks persist in operating a nexus for supplying alcohol to the dry state.

The STF has intensified its crackdown on the illegal transportation of liquor to states where its sale is prohibited.

Acting on a tip off, the STF team conducted an operation under the jurisdiction of the Maharajpur police station in Prayagraj.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 765 boxes of liquor from a truck, estimated to be worth nearly one crore rupees. The truck driver has been arrested by the officials.

During questioning, the detained suspect revealed that the liquor was being transported from Punjab to Bihar, where it commands a higher market price due to the state's prohibition.

The police are questioning the apprehended truck driver to ascertain the destination within Bihar and further details regarding the large quantity of liquor being transported.

