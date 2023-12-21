Tom Slocum Appointed VFAF Veterans For Trump Texas State Chapter Operations Director.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tom Sloculm VFAF National Ambassador and Texas State Chapter operations director

VFAF Veterans for Trump Texas State Chapter leadership meeting , Michael Champion , Tom Slocum and Malcom Chakery . Stan Fitzgerald National President sits in. Texas team prepares to launch grass roots support of Trump 2024 campaign

VFAF national operations director Chad Caton has named Tom Slocum the Texas state operations director for the Veterans organization

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentDALLAS, TEXAS, USA , December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies : The official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVeterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump has named Tom Slocum the Texas state chapter operations director.Tom Slocum is a proud Texan, an extremely active Houstonian, and a firebrand amongst his fellow Republicans, – but most importantly he is a fellow American that cares deeply about our most honored Americans, our veterans. Tom believes the future of our country is only possible because of the sacrifices veterans have made and is thankful for the opportunity to build the winning coalition needed to deliver victory in 2024 for President Donald J. Trump. Slocum's family came to Texas in 1880 from the Old World through the historic town of Indianola on Matagorda Bay, before settling in the City of Houston. Both of Tom's grandfathers served our country with pride – John Nelms served on the U.S.S. Yorktown in World War II and Blake Slocum served in Vietnam as a Merchant Marine. Tom Slocum is a member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Class of 2005, is a former Republican candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner, and operates a boutique oil & gas consulting firm in Houston is his free time when he isn't working hard to Make America Great Again!Slocum hit the ground running securing a Texas Back the Blue organizational endorsement for Donald Trump that consists of over 200K members.The VFAF Veterans for Trump Texas State Chapter team has announced its launch grassroots support of Trump presidential campaign. The grassroots effort is lead by Veteran Michael Champion Texas State Chapter President , Malcom Chakery Vice President and founder of Texas Back the Blue , under the direction of Texas operations director Tom Slocum who is part of all things America First in Texas. vfaf-texas-state-chapter-to-launch-grassroots-support-of-trump-campaign/In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230's Constitutionality.jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

