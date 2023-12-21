GUY BAVLI's SPECTACULAR MENTALIST SHOW EXTENDED THROUGH JANUARY 2024 IN FORT LAUDERDALE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned mentalist Guy Bavli is thrilled to announce the extension of his captivating interactive show, "Master of the Mind" , through January 2024, due to overwhelming demand. Since its debut in October 2023, the show has been a resounding success, attracting both tourists and local enthusiasts eager to witness the extraordinary talents of this internationally celebrated performer. Bavli 's mesmerizing act, a highlight on global stages and featured in over 500 television appearances, is now enchanting audiences at South Florida's own historic Riverside Hotel on Las Olas Blvd., in the intimate and elegant Champs Carr Room. This extension offers a unique opportunity for more guests to experience the magic and mystery of "Master of the Mind".

Bavli, admired for his performance on Stan Lee's Superhuman, invites audiences on an unbelievable journey. His show is a dazzling display of the mind's capabilities, leaving the audience in awe and curiosity about his seemingly impossible feats.

Originally from Israel, Bavli has now made South Florida his home for over two decades. His illustrious career includes over 1200 headline shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, numerous corporate events, and performances at casinos worldwide. Now, he is choosing to showcase his talents in the region that he loves.

"Headlining in my beloved adopted hometown has been a long-held dream," Bavli shares. "I am overjoyed that the show is extending, especially in such an intimate setting. It allows everyone to be a part of the magic, up close and personal."

The Riverside Hotel, nestled on Las Olas Boulevard, has transformed the area into a bustling entertainment hub, akin to a mini-Vegas within its historic confines. Bavli's enthralling show, a standout attraction of the holiday season, continues to captivate guests into 2024, adding to the vibrancy and allure of this iconic location. Just steps from Fort Lauderdale's Riverwalk,“Master of the Mind” is a must-see show amid the city's vibrant cultural offerings.

Limited seating is available for each performance, with dinner and VIP options to enhance the experience. For tickets, go to MasterOfTheMind/FLL. For corporate buyouts, private events or groups of ten or more, email ....

