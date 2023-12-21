               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cellular Glass Market To Grow By USD 129.7 Million From 2023 To 2028 Increased Emphasis On Energy Efficiency And Sustainability To Drive Growth - Technavio


12/21/2023 5:16:08 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
cellular glass market
is expected to grow by USD 129.7 million from
2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of
4.05% during the forecast period.
The market is segmented by type (closed glass and open glass), product type (block and shell and foam glass gravel), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The
Increased emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is a key factor driving market growth.
Energy-efficient buildings have the primary advantage of being able to use less energy for heating and cooling, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and lower operational costs. In addition, it contributes to reduced loss of heat or gain and thus lower energy consumption for temperature control due to its low conduction coefficient and moisture resistance.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cellular Glass Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cellular Glass Market 2024-2028

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the cellular glass market: Beerenberg AS, Dehe Technology Group Co., LTD, Energocell, Excelsior Ceramic Industries, FOAMit, GLAPOR Schaumglasdammstoffe, Huaneng Zhongtian Energy Conservation Technology Group Co., Ltd.
    , IBSL
    Group, INSULTHERM, Misapor AG, MOWCO INDUSTRY LTD, Owens Corning, POLYDROS S.A., Refaglass s.r.o., SCHLUSSELBAUER TECHNOLOGY GMBH and CO KG, Shanghai Metal Corp.,
    Sun Refractories
    , Wedge Industries Ltd, ZHEJIANG ZHENSHEN INSULATION TECHNOLOGY CORP, and Tianjin Huali Thermal Insulation Building Material Co., Ltd
  • Cellular Glass Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 3.05% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

  • Technological
    advancements in cellular glass production are a major trend in the market.
  • These innovations represent changes in the structure of cells, reduced temperature conductivity, and improved energy efficiency for buildings and industrial applications.
  • Furthermore, the durability and longevity of cellular glass products have improved as a result of new manufacturing techniques and formulations that allow them to be used for longer periods under harsh conditions.

Significant Challenge

  • The lack of standardization in cellular glass products is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
  • There can be differences in the quality of cell glass products from different manufacturers due to a lack of standardized testing methods as well as requirements for quality.
  • In addition, the performance of cell glass insulation may differ as a consequence of product standards that do not specify clear specifications on properties such as heat conductivity, compression strength, and moisture resistance.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

  • The
    closed glass segment     is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
    Closed cellular glass segments for the protection of pipes in industrial settings are becoming more and more popular. Furthermore, this material offers very good heat insulation to avoid loss or gain in the pipes. In addition, in particular, on flat or lower-lope roof systems it is sometimes applied as a material for insulation that has been sealed by cellular glass.

Cellular Glass Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 129.7 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.05

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Beerenberg AS, Dehe Technology Group Co., LTD, Energocell, Excelsior Ceramic Industries, FOAMit, GLAPOR Schaumglasdammstoffe, Huaneng Zhongtian Energy Conservation Technology Group Co., Ltd.
, IBSL
Group, INSULTHERM, Misapor AG, MOWCO INDUSTRY LTD, Owens Corning, POLYDROS S.A., Refaglass s.r.o., SCHLUSSELBAUER TECHNOLOGY GMBH and CO KG, Shanghai Metal Corp.,
Sun Refractories
, Wedge Industries Ltd, ZHEJIANG ZHENSHEN INSULATION TECHNOLOGY CORP, and Tianjin Huali Thermal Insulation Building Material Co., Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

