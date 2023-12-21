Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Resignation Of Board Member Brian Shure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALINAS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (the“Company”) (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF), a California-born vertically integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities including extraction, manufacturing, and distribution, announces that effective December 19, 2023, Brian Shure has announced his resignation from the Lowell Farms Inc. Board of Directors for personal reasons.



“I want to thank Brian for his contribution to Lowell Farms over the years,” says Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ainsworth.“We wish him the best in his future pursuits.”

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) (the“Company”) is a California-based cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting the supply chain, including extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Lowell Farms has an exclusive portfolio of award-winning brands, including Lowell Herb Co, House Weed, Moon, Cypress Cannabis, and Original Pot Co. for licensed retailers statewide.

Lowell Farms Inc. Media Contact

Lowell Farms Inc. Investor Relations Contact

Bill Mitoulas

Lowell Farms Inc. Company Contact

Mark Ainsworth

