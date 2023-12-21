Project Hive Public Beta Launch And IDO Announced

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project Hive Set to Revolutionize Mobile Gaming with Win-to-Earn Experience and UE5 Visuals
Road Town-BVI , Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two years of dedicated development, Project Hive is thrilled to unveil its win-to-earn mobile game, combining Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) visuals, a sustainable in-game economy, and skill-based player-versus-player (PVP) gameplay. The highly-anticipated Public Beta test is scheduled for late December, with the Initial DEX Offering (IDO) following in January, marking a significant milestone for both Project Hive and its burgeoning community.
Project Hive's creation was a collaborative effort, harnessing the expertise of a 30+ member team consisting of professionals from various industries, including web applications, marketplaces, and game development. This synergy has resulted in a robust product that reflects Project Hive's commitment to crafting a sustainable web3 gaming experience for mobile users.
Key Features of Project Hive:
- Sustainable In-Game Economy: Project Hive introduces an innovative ascending spiral economics model. Web2 gamers seamlessly transition into web3 users, unlocking discounts on in-game purchases. Both user groups utilize tokens to enhance performance, leading to increased rewards. The spent tokens are then burned, fostering a growing motivation within the community to actively engage with the game.
- UE5 Visuals: Project Hive boasts cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 visuals, providing players with a visually stunning and immersive gaming experience.
- Competitive Gameplay: The game emphasizes skill-based player-versus-player (PVP) interactions, offering a dynamic and competitive environment for users.
The imminent Public Beta launch represents a pivotal moment for Project Hive and its community, showcasing the culmination of extensive development efforts and the realization of its vision for a groundbreaking mobile gaming experience.
Project Hive's tokenomics is designed to strike a delicate balance between the company's needs for further product development and users' ability to earn through gameplay. This strategic approach ensures a sustainable and rewarding ecosystem for all stakeholders involved.
As the mobile gaming industry eagerly awaits Project Hive's entry, the Public Beta launch promises to provide a glimpse into the future of gaming, setting the stage for an exciting new era of win-to-earn mobile entertainment.
About Project Hive:
Project Hive is a visionary mobile gaming project that brings together UE5 visuals, a sustainable in-game economy, and competitive skill-based gameplay. With a dedicated team of professionals, Project Hive is set to redefine the mobile gaming landscape, offering users a unique win-to-earn experience.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.
