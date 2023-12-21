RTRLAW Announces The Hiring Of New Employment Law Division Managing Attorney Alison Breiter, Esq.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alison Breiter, Esq. has joined RTRLAW as the Managing Attorney of the firm's Employment Law Division.

NIcholas R. Thompson, Esq., Managing Partner, RTRLAW

RTRLAW is a full-service law firm in Tampa and throughout the Sunshine State.

RTRLAW's Strengthened Employment Law Division Serves Clients Throughout Florida

- Alison Breiter, Esq, FL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RTRLAW, a premier full-service law firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Alison Breiter, Esq. as the new Managing Attorney of their Employment Law Division. This strategic enhancement signifies the firm's dedication to expanding its comprehensive legal services in employment law, reinforcing its commitment to protect the legal rights of employees in Tampa and throughout the state.Alison Breiter, Esq., an accomplished attorney with a deep-rooted passion for employment law, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to RTRLAW. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Breiter excelled as a Labor and Employment Associate Attorney at Morgan & Morgan, where she adeptly handled a diverse array of labor and employment law matters. Her remarkable track record includes the successful resolution of numerous pre-litigation matters and managing a large case list with exceptional client reviews. Both Alison's LinkedIn and Avvo profiles provide more insights on her journey to RTRLAW.Her expertise extends across various facets of employment law, including wage and hour violations, discrimination cases concerning race, age, gender, and religion, sexual harassment cases, Family Medical Leave Act and Americans with Disabilities Act violations, and whistleblower and retaliation cases. Ms. Breiter's comprehensive knowledge of legal procedures, combined with her strong negotiation skills, ensures that clients are exceptionally well represented.“We are excited that Alison has joined the firm. With her stellar background and legal experience, she will be a huge asset as we continue to grow our Employment Law Division in Tampa and throughout the state of Florida,” said Nicholas R. Thompson, Esq., Managing Partner at RTRLAW.Ms. Breiter's academic credentials are equally impressive. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Florida, majoring in Psychology, and later obtained her Juris Doctorate degree with honors from Western Michigan University's Thomas Cooley Law School. During her law school tenure, she was the Managing Editor of the Thomas Cooley Law Review and received The Distinguished Student Award for her graduating class.“I'm thrilled to join RTRLAW and looking forward to advocating for our clients and helping them achieve the favorable outcomes they deserve,” said Attorney Breiter.In conjunction with the announcement of Ms. Breiter's appointment, RTRLAW is also excited to highlight the strengthening of its Employment Law Division in Tampa. This division is dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals in the workplace, handling cases such as unpaid wages and overtime, employment contracts, wrongful termination, and more. The firm's skilled attorneys are committed to conducting thorough investigations and gathering evidence to support clients' claims, holding employers accountable for illegal actions.RTRLAW's Employment Law Division understands the complexities of Florida's employment laws and provides expert legal advice and guidance. Whether it's wrongful termination in an“at-will'' state or workplace retaliation, the firm's attorneys are adept at navigating these challenging legal waters.Employees who feel their rights have been violated or employers seeking compliance guidance can contact RTRLAW for a free, no-obligation case review. For employees, RTRLAW offers contingency fee retainers with no upfront fees unless and until they recover a settlement for the client. RTRLAW's clients can rest assured that their cases are handled with the utmost care and dedication.For more information or to schedule a consultation with Alison Breiter, Esq., please contact RTRLAW at (813) 370-0229 or toll-free at 1-833-HIRE-RTR (1-833-447-3787).

